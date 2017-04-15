It is Holy Saturday today, the last day of the Holy week before Resurrection Sunday. Holy Saturday, also known as the Easter Eve commemorates the day that Jesus Christ’s body lay in the tomb.

On this day the Holy Fire descends from the skies above the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem into the hands of the Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Orthodox Christians receive the Holy Fire and pass it to the rest of the Christian denominations. Traditionally, Bulgarian church delegation will bring the Holy Fire from Jerusalem.

At 11.30 pm on Holy Saturday the pre-paschal liturgy begins at Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia. The church service will be led by Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte. He will take out candles lit from the Jerusalem Fire and will call people to come and take light. Later, at midnight the Resurrection of Christ will be announced.