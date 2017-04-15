Turkey’s Premier Greets GERB Leader Boyko Borisov on Easter Holidays

In a phone conversation Turkey’s Premier Binali Yildirim greeted the leader of GERB Boyko Borisov on the Easter holidays, BNR reported.

Premier Yildirim voiced hopes that a stable and well-functioning government would be formed in Bulgaria soon.

Boyko Borisov and Binali Yildirim also discussed bilateral engagements aimed at dealing with the migrant flow and protecting the Bulgaria-Turkey border.