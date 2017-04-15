Grigor Dimitrov With Poor Start of Red Court Season
photo: EPA/BGNES
Best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov lost 4:6; 6:1; 1:6 his match versus No 389 in the world – Tommy Roberto from Spain in the ATP 250 Tournament, held in Marrakech, Morocco, according to BNR.
Thus, the Bulgarian ended up ingloriously his participation in a contest for which he had been exclusively invited and placed under No 1.
