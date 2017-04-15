Sunny Beach is Best Value Destination For British Tourists

Bulgaria’s sea resort Sunny Beach is the best value destination for British tourists for the fourth year running, the Holiday Costs Barometer 2017 of the UK Post Office shows, quoted by BNR.

According to the research, a selection of 10 items in Sunny Beach costs around GDP 37, unlike in Ibiza for example – the most expensive tourist destination in the survey, where British Tourist mainly due to the cheap food offered there.

The survey further shows that British tourists are to pay this year more in most European resorts due to the depreciation of the British Pound. However, in Sunny Beach prices for the 10 barometer items surveyed are down by 10% on 2016 levels, making this a great choice for Bulgarian hunters, the Holiday Costs Barometer 2017 further shows.