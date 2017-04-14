Four Projects With Nicole Kidman and a Bulgarian Title in The Program of Cannes

Nicole Kidman will participate in the fourth film of the two-week film festival in Cannes, organizers said, presenting the full program for this year, according to "Reuters".

After winning an Oscar, Kidman will participate in two films in the competitive section of the festival along with Kolin Faral: The Beguiled ( "Deceived"), a story about the American Civil War, directed by Sofia Coppola and based on the novel by Thomas Cullinan and The Killing of a sacred deer (The Assassination of sacred deer) directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, best known for his avant-garde film of 2015 "lobster".

Kidman will also participate in two screenings of the festival, non-competitive part: sci-fi romantic comedy How to Talk to Girls at Parties John Cameron Mitchell, based on the eponymous short story by Niyl Geyman and an episode of the television series Jane Campion Top of the Lake.

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar will chair the jury of the festival, which will last from May 17th till 28th - a time when, according to the agency has concerns about security, and probably the political scene will be changed after the presidential elections in the country.

This is the first Cannes Film Festival after the attack with a truck in Nice last July and the festival will take place just days after the French presidential elections, where far-right Marine Le Pen gaining popularity among voters.