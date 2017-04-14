Beijing May Not Help the DPRK if USA Strike

China may not be allied assistance to the DPRK if the USA strike against her. It warned the newspaper "South China Morning Post", citing Chinese experts and analysts.

Although the contract from 1961 is still working for friendship and mutual assistance, Pyongyang withdrew from the regime of non-proliferation, the newspaper notes. So it violated one of the conditions of the bilateral agreement affecting the provision of peace and stability in the region. "It is difficult to say what kind of help will be from Beijing to Pyongyang in the event of war, taking into account the fact that North Korea is developing nuclear weapons that violates the contract between both parties," said the chinese military analyst Li Tse.

According to our experts Lesyun China should theoretically help the DPRK in a military invasion of USA troops in that country, but committed by Pyongyang violation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons are "solid reasons for Beijing to reconsider this opportunity," said the expert.