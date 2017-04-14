Russia Rejects Remote Study Of the Chemical Accident in Syria

Moscow does not accept remote sensing in the work of the OPCW mission to investigate the incident with the alleged use of chemical weapons in the syrian town  Khan Sheyhun, quoted by the russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov, reported Tass. "We believe that the findings of the mission in establishing the facts in Syria are politically motivated, biased and at least demanding specifications. No suits us "distance method" for collecting information when it is pulled from the Internet, remotely interrogated allegedly witnessed some or other events.

All this is adjusted to a previously formulated conclusions, "said the diplomat. "We want a fair investigation to jump to a place in the composition of the mission should include representatives of those countries that can objectively assess the situation and not be guided by the provisions that are dictated by their governments. We believe that permanent members of the Security Council of the OUN, but also other countries such as Iran, Brazil, India should participate in this mission. We will insist on it. "said Sergei Ryabkov.

