Society » HEALTH | April 14, 2017, Friday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Seven European Countries Hunting for Bulgarian Doctors photo: BGNES

In Germany, Great Britain, Belgium and Scandinavia pay 5000 euros a month. The largest employers in seven European countries in Bulgaria for recruitment of medical professionals. Within the next international exhibition "Careers in White" hospitals, medical centers and companies will provide information to applicants on the requirements of the health system in the country.

 Every year in search of better working conditions and payment about 450 doctors leave our country. Besides attractive salaries starting at 3200 euros per month for medical students and 5000 euros for medical specialists foreign employers offer an excellent working environment, language courses, help in finding accommodation and transport costs borne.

 Ever since last season nurses did were highly appreciated and sought after in many European countries, particularly in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Spain. Salaries start at 2300 euros per month and increase depending on experience and relevant expertise.

 Sofia hosted the exhibition this year on Thursday (hotel "Ramada") and Varna event will be held today, 14 April, between 10 and 16 hours in the hotel "Black Sea" Boulevard. "Slivnitsa" 33.

 Europe is looking for specialist doctors and specialists, nurses, dentists, medical assistants, physical therapists and physiotherapists. Job opportunities are mostly in Britain, Germany, Belgium, Scandinavia and Ireland.

 Participation in the exhibition is free and participants is desirable to carry CV.

Tags: doctors, nurses, medical professionals, payment, exhibition, CV
