Canada Is Preparing to Legalize Marijuana

Business | April 14, 2017, Friday // 09:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Canada Is Preparing to Legalize Marijuana photo: EPA/BGNES

The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced a bill that would empower adults to possess 30 grams of marijuana in public. Canada proposed bill provides houses to grow four  marijuana plants. Youth under 18 possessing small amounts of grass will not be brought criminal charges.

 If the bill is passed, Canada will become the largest developed country, which will be legalized marijuana for recreational purposes. Last year it was legalized in the US states of California, Massachusetts, Maine and Nevada, and before that in Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Uruguay is the only country so far where the entertainment marijuana is completely legal.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: canada, marijuana, legalization, legalize, bill
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria