Canada Is Preparing to Legalize Marijuana

The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced a bill that would empower adults to possess 30 grams of marijuana in public. Canada proposed bill provides houses to grow four marijuana plants. Youth under 18 possessing small amounts of grass will not be brought criminal charges.

If the bill is passed, Canada will become the largest developed country, which will be legalized marijuana for recreational purposes. Last year it was legalized in the US states of California, Massachusetts, Maine and Nevada, and before that in Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Uruguay is the only country so far where the entertainment marijuana is completely legal.