Duplicate Driver's License Can Now Be Requested Electronically

Changes provide less queues at the traffic police after the request for issuance of a duplicate driver's license can be done electronically. This is stipulated in the amendments to the ordinance of the interior ministry. It was published on the portal for public consultation on the website of the Ministry of Interior as concerned was granted a 30-day deadline for suggestions and opinions. So far only been provided electronically may be requested issuance of a duplicate control card.

Issue of a duplicate is subject to loss, theft, damage or destruction of the driving vehicle. The amendments stipulate that the application for a duplicate to be filed electronically through the Automated Information System of the interior ministry. For this purpose, the applicant will need to have a qualified electronic signature. Traffic will then send confirmation or denial of the duplicate again electronically. The "new" driver's license will be received personally, however upon payment of the appropriate fee.

The amendments are intended and changing the period for returning the withdrawn driving license when the driver is captured at a concentration of alcohol in the blood of above 0.5 promille established breathalyzer or medical research, under the influence of drugs or their analogs, as well as refuse to be checked. The return will be made after resolving the issue of responsibility, but not later than 18 months. So far, the deadline was six.

One of the other objectives of the project is to update the codes and sub-termed restrictive conditions for obtaining a driving license. For example, code for a person who uses lenses or prosthesis or hearing aid or who will use the car adapted to the individual needs of the driver, a car whose brakes may be operated by knee.