Bulgaria: Turkey Will Try to Return the Death Penalty After the Referendum, Erdogan Promised photo: EPA/BGNES

The Turkish President Redzhep Tayip Erdogan said the government should propose a bill to return the death penalty if the constitutional changes to move to a presidential republic are approved on the referendum on Sunday.

 At a rally in the eastern province of Erzurum, he said he would approve such a project if it passes in parliament but is ready to start a new consultation if it encounters resistance from lawmakers. "For the return of the death penalty requires a constitutional amendment, but if parliament does not approve, I will turn it to a public referendum, as we did on April 16. Let the public decide," Erdogan said, quoted by "Hurriyet".

"The day, which will be decided this would be April 16th ," he stressed the President and added that he would need a consensus from all parties to embark on the return of the death penalty. "Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu [the leader of the largest opposition Republican People's Party] says he would approve it. I hope that will not be denied when the time comes for it," Erdogan said.

