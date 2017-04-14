The Laity Pass Under the Shroud of God on Friday

On Holy Friday - the worst day of the Son of God - do not celebrate the mass. In the morning in the temple they exported the holy shroud, which reminds wearing the Christ's body to the grave. In the evening takes place the symbolic burial of Christ.

Upon removal of the shroud observe a special ritual. The singer stands in front of the north gate of St. Altar and slowly began to sing the first stichera, then goes the priest and other church staff who bring the shroud, circling three times around the crucifix and cooked breakfast and put the shroud on the table. According to the perceptions of many passing under the table is made for health, luck and remission of sins.

The church, however, considers these interpretations incorrect. Christians come to the temple and bring flowers as you go to a funeral of a close and dear person. Proceed with the prayer raised to the tomb of Christ and reverently worship the image, and then kiss consistently the Body of Christ embroidered on the Shroud, the Gospel and the Cross and lay flowers.

Stoop and pass under a raised area, thereby express our adoration, humility and sorrow at the grave of the Lord, but also gratitude for the redemption which gave us the Savior. In this sense, passing under the table not by faith vain for health, luck and remission of sins, but guided by clear and strong faith worship of Christ's tomb.