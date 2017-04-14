USA struck the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in ID in Afghanistan

USA have struck in the organization Islamic State of Afghanistan with the most powerful non-nuclear bomb, world agencies reported, quoting a message from the Pentagon.

The impact of the bomb GBU-43 weighing about 10,000 kilograms was applied around 14.30 pm. GMT in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. One week ago a soldier from USA was killed there in an operation against jihadists.

In the USA military the bomb is called "mother of all bombs", noted the agencies.

For the first time this type of bomb is used in a combat and was thrown from the plane MC-130 specifies the Pentagon.

Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said the bomb contained about 11 tons of explosives, officials said.

She was thrown at an underground complex, which supposedly was used by fighters ID.

According to CNN the goal was destroying tunnels terrorists ID, reported by TASS.