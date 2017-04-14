USA struck the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in ID in Afghanistan

World | April 14, 2017, Friday // 08:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: USA struck the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in ID in Afghanistan photo: EPA/BGNES

USA have struck in the organization Islamic State of Afghanistan with the most powerful non-nuclear bomb, world agencies reported, quoting a message from the Pentagon.

The impact of the bomb GBU-43 weighing about 10,000 kilograms was applied around 14.30 pm. GMT in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. One week ago a soldier from USA was killed there in an operation against jihadists.

In the USA military the bomb is called "mother of all bombs", noted the agencies.

For the first time this type of bomb is used in a combat and was thrown from the plane MC-130 specifies the Pentagon.

Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said the bomb contained about 11 tons of explosives, officials said.  

She was thrown at an underground complex, which supposedly was used by fighters ID.

According to CNN the goal was destroying tunnels terrorists ID, reported by TASS.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: USA, Afghanistan, bomb, Islamic state, Pentagon
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria