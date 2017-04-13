PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov: I Will Intercede for Bulgarian Minority in Western Outlands

Interim Prime Minister Gerdzhikov met with members of the National Council of the Bulgarian minority in Serbia and discussed issues of concern to the Bulgarians in the Western Outlands. The meeting took place in Bosilegrad where the Prime Minister is attending the opening of the twenty-fourth edition of the International Children's Easter Festival, Government Press Office announced, cited by Focus News Agency.



Ognyan Gerdzhikov said that the interim government is preparing recommendations to the next regular cabinet on various issues. “I will intercede with the future prime minister on behalf of the Bulgarians in the Western Outlands, their issues are mostly related to education and the need for economic boost”, he commented.



''Bulgaria is willing to assist Serbia with closing EU negotiating chapters as we have a national interest for Serbia to become a EU member as soon as possible. This will bring a further impetus to the relations between the two countries'', the Prime Minister said.



During the visit Ognyan Gerdzhikov will have a work meeting with Ivica Dačić, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia. They will lay flowers at the monument of Vasil Levski and open the exhibition World Children's Picture Contest at the Cultural Centre, which will offically launch the International Children's Easter Festival.