Unemployment Rate Down by 1.9% Over One Year
The employment agency reports that the number of registered unemployed people in March was 262,000 or 19.3% less on the same month of 2016.
The level of unemployment has declined by 1.9% on March last year.
The processing industry, the hotel and restaurant business, the spheres of commerce, agriculture and transport see the greatest demand of manpower.
