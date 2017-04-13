Unemployment Rate Down by 1.9% Over One Year

Bulgaria: Unemployment Rate Down by 1.9% Over One Year

The employment agency reports that the number of registered unemployed people in March was 262,000 or 19.3% less on the same month of 2016.

The level of unemployment has declined by 1.9% on March last year.

The processing industry, the hotel and restaurant business, the spheres of commerce, agriculture and transport see the greatest demand of manpower.

