BDZ Provides Over 13,800 Additional Train Seats for Easter

BDZ – Passenger Services EOOD will add additional cars to certain trains travelling on main routes in the country. This is done in order to ensure convenient travel to clients during the holidays on the occasion of Easter, the press centre of Bulgarian State Railways EAD announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.



As of today, April 13, until April 18, the national railways will provide over 13,800 additional seats in trains for the busiest routes in the country.



The main routes on which trains will have additional cars are: Sofia – Varna – Sofia, Sofia – Burgas – Sofia, Sofia – Plovdiv – Sofia, Sofia – Gorna Oryahovitsa – Sofia, Sofia – Ruse – Sofia, Sofia – Silistra – Sofia, Sofia – Lom – Sofia, Sofia – Vidin – Sofia, Sofia – Blagoevgrad – Sofia, Varna – Plovdiv – Varna, and others.