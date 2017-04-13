Turkish Referendum Polls Show 'Yes' Vote Above 51%

A narrow majority of Turks will vote "Yes" in Sunday's referendum on changing the constitution to grant President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sweeping new powers, two opinion polls showed on Thursday, Reuters reported.



The April 16 vote will decide on the biggest change in Turkey's system of governance since the modern republic's foundation almost a century ago, potentially replacing its parliamentary system with an executive presidency.



Polling company Konda said the number of "yes" voters stood at 51.5%, but said its survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4%.



"When this forecast is considered within the survey’s margin of error, a final judgement might be misleading," Konda said in a statement.



Its survey, carried out face-to-face with 3,462 people in 30 provinces on April 7-9, showed turnout for the vote would be around 90%. It said the level of undecided voters had fallen to 9% from more than 20% in January and there was no evidence to indicate their preference.



The survey by pollster Gezici put support for the constitutional change at 51.3%, with "no" votes at 48.7% after the distribution of undecided voters.



The poll was carried out face-to-face with some 1,400 people in 10 provinces on April 8-9. In its previous survey a week earlier it put the "yes" vote at 53.3%.



Gezici said many people did not want to express their views during the poll's fieldwork. It put the level of undecided voters at 9.9%.