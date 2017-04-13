The Negotiating Process Between GERB and United Patriots Has Been Completed

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 13, 2017, Thursday // 12:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Negotiating Process Between GERB and United Patriots Has Been Completed photo: FACEBOOK

The negotiating process on drafting a joint strategic programme of the future coalition government has been completed, United Patriots co-leader Valeri Simeonov told a joint news briefing in Parliament with GERB leader Boyko Borisov on Thursday.

The governance programme of GERB and the United Patriots covers the period until 2021, Simeonov said.

Borisov thanked his colleagues for the concessions and the efforts made.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, United Patriots, Boyko Borisov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria