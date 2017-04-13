The Negotiating Process Between GERB and United Patriots Has Been Completed
photo: FACEBOOK
The negotiating process on drafting a joint strategic programme of the future coalition government has been completed, United Patriots co-leader Valeri Simeonov told a joint news briefing in Parliament with GERB leader Boyko Borisov on Thursday.
The governance programme of GERB and the United Patriots covers the period until 2021, Simeonov said.
Borisov thanked his colleagues for the concessions and the efforts made.
