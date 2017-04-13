Maundy Thursday Today – Holy Week’s Most Important Day

Maundy Thursday is related to the Last Supper and the Holy Communion. After supper Christ took a loaf of bread, blessed it and handed it to his disciples, saying: ‘This is my body’. Then he raised his cup of whine and said: ‘This is my blood of the everlasting covenant, which is poured for many.’

After the Communion Christ foresaw that he would be betrayed by one of the disciples. Today is also the first day before Easter, when eggs are dyed according to the Bulgarian tradition.