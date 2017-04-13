4km Long Queues of Trucks Formed at the Exits of Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo Border Checkpoints

On the Bulgarian-Turkish border at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, a queue of about 4km of cargo vehicles formed at the exit, and another 4km queue formed at Lesovo border checkpoint, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced. The information is by 06:00 Bulgarian time.



On the Bulgarian-Romanian border at Dunav Most – Ruse checkpoint, a queue of about 2.5km of trucks formed at the exit, and a queue of about 4.5km formed at the entrance. On the Bulgarian-Greek border, traffic is intense at the exit of Kulata border checkpoint.



Traffic is normal at all checkpoints on the Bulgarian borders with Serbia and Macedonia.