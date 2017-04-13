US Commander Gives High Assessment to Relation With Bulgaria in Sphere of Defense

Caretaker Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev met in Sofia General Tod Wolters, commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa and commander of Allied Air Command of NATO, BNR reported.

Topic of the discussion were joint exercises and flight trainings of the Air Forces of both countries. The guest praised the relations between Bulgaria and the US in the sphere of defense.

Before that he visited the Graf Ignatievo airbase in Southern Bulgaria and saw part of the newly built infrastructure under NATO and US initiatives for investments in security in Europe.