US Commander Gives High Assessment to Relation With Bulgaria in Sphere of Defense

Politics » DEFENSE | April 13, 2017, Thursday // 11:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: US Commander Gives High Assessment to Relation With Bulgaria in Sphere of Defense photo: EPA/BGNES

Caretaker Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev met in Sofia General Tod Wolters, commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa and commander of Allied Air Command of NATO, BNR reported.

Topic of the discussion were joint exercises and flight trainings of the Air Forces of both countries. The guest praised the relations between Bulgaria and the US in the sphere of defense.

Before that he visited the Graf Ignatievo airbase in Southern Bulgaria and saw part of the newly built infrastructure under NATO and US initiatives for investments in security in Europe. 

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Air Force, US, Stefan Yanev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria