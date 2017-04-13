US Commander Gives High Assessment to Relation With Bulgaria in Sphere of Defense
photo: EPA/BGNES
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Caretaker Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev met in Sofia General Tod Wolters, commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa and commander of Allied Air Command of NATO, BNR reported.
Topic of the discussion were joint exercises and flight trainings of the Air Forces of both countries. The guest praised the relations between Bulgaria and the US in the sphere of defense.
Before that he visited the Graf Ignatievo airbase in Southern Bulgaria and saw part of the newly built infrastructure under NATO and US initiatives for investments in security in Europe.
- » The Defence Ministry to Draft a Plan Under Which Defence Spending to Reach 2% of GDP by 2022
- » Tighter Security Measures Remain in Place at Russian Missions in Bulgaria
- » Interior Ministry Deports More Foreign Nationals Than it Detains
- » UK, Germany Plan New Defence Agreement After Brexit
- » Interior Minister: Migration pressure on Bulgarian-Turkish Border has been Declining
- » Bulgaria With Proposals To Supply Fighter Jets to Air Force
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)