April 13, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Border Control Eases During Holidays

Border police announced that during the Easter holidays the regime of checks at borders will be eased in order not to hamper traveling of people outside the country, BNR reported. 

However, checks will meet the requirements provided by Bulgarian and European legislation.

In order to negotiate a rapid transit across borders, Border Police held meetings with counterparts in neighboring countries.

