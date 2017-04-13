Sweden to Consider Tougher Anti-Terror Laws

The Swedish government is to launch an investigation into introducing a new law similar to one in Norway which would make participating in a terrorist organization a criminal offence, The Local writes.



In Sweden, people who travel to another country seeking training from a terrorist organization or in order to commit a terrorist act can be punished, as can those who finance a terrorist organization, but it is not illegal to simply be a part of such an organization.



Now, Supreme Court judge Stefan Johansson has been asked by the Swedish government to run an investigation into changing the laws in the area. He is due to finish the investigation by December 15th, which would give enough time for a change to take place before the end of the current government's mandate period in mid 2018.