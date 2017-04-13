Sweden to Consider Tougher Anti-Terror Laws

World » EU | April 13, 2017, Thursday // 09:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sweden to Consider Tougher Anti-Terror Laws

The Swedish government is to launch an investigation into introducing a new law similar to one in Norway which would make participating in a terrorist organization a criminal offence, The Local writes.

In Sweden, people who travel to another country seeking training from a terrorist organization or in order to commit a terrorist act can be punished, as can those who finance a terrorist organization, but it is not illegal to simply be a part of such an organization.

Now, Supreme Court judge Stefan Johansson has been asked by the Swedish government to run an investigation into changing the laws in the area. He is due to finish the investigation by December 15th, which would give enough time for a change to take place before the end of the current government's mandate period in mid 2018.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Stockholm, terror attack, Sweden
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria