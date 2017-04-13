NSI: Average Social Security Income for Bulgaria in February 2017 is BGN 791.26

The amount of the average social security income for Bulgaria in February 2017 was BGN 791.26, the National Social Security Institute (NSI) announced.



The average social security income for the country for the period March 1, 2016 – February 28, 2017 was BGN 777.36.



The designated monthly average social security income for the country for the period is used in calculating the volume of new pensions in March 2017, in accordance to article 70, paragraph 2 of the Social Security Code