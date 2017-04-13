NSI: Average Social Security Income for Bulgaria in February 2017 is BGN 791.26
photo: EPA/BGNES
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The amount of the average social security income for Bulgaria in February 2017 was BGN 791.26, the National Social Security Institute (NSI) announced.
The amount of the average social security income for Bulgaria in February 2017 was BGN 791.26, the National Social Security Institute (NSI) announced.
The average social security income for the country for the period March 1, 2016 – February 28, 2017 was BGN 777.36.
The designated monthly average social security income for the country for the period is used in calculating the volume of new pensions in March 2017, in accordance to article 70, paragraph 2 of the Social Security Code
- » NSI: Negative Inflation of Minus 0.5% Registered in March, 2017
- » Serious Growth of Bulgaria’s Foreign Turnover
- » 2016's Lowest Hourly Payment Rates Within EU Are In Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria’s GDP in Fourth Quarter of 2016 Stands at BGN 25.8B
- » Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance Lifts 2017 Economic Forecast
- » BNB: Lending To Households Up in February
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)