NSI: Average Social Security Income for Bulgaria in February 2017 is BGN 791.26

Business » FINANCE | April 13, 2017, Thursday // 08:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NSI: Average Social Security Income for Bulgaria in February 2017 is BGN 791.26 photo: EPA/BGNES

The amount of the average social security income for Bulgaria in February 2017 was BGN 791.26, the National Social Security Institute (NSI) announced.

The average social security income for the country for the period March 1, 2016 – February 28, 2017 was BGN 777.36.

The designated monthly average social security income for the country for the period is used in calculating the volume of new pensions in March 2017, in accordance to article 70, paragraph 2 of the Social Security Code

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Statistic Institute, social security income
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria