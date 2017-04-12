Report Adopted on Implementation of Measures Stemming From Bulgaria’s EU Membership

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers adopted a report on the execution of the Action Plan 2017 by March 31, with the measures stemming from Bulgaria’s European Union membership, the Government information service announced.



A total of 95 measures had a deadline for implementation by the end of March, out which 53 were executed. The non-implemented ones represented 44.2%, compared to 56.5% at the end of February.



There was a decrease of about 12% because if the measures undertaken by the government.



The higher percentage of non-implementation would be retained in the following months, however, due to the fact that the 44th National Assembly has not started its activities.