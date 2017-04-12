Report Adopted on Implementation of Measures Stemming From Bulgaria’s EU Membership

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 12, 2017, Wednesday // 17:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Report Adopted on Implementation of Measures Stemming From Bulgaria’s EU Membership photo: EPA/BGNES

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers adopted a report on the execution of the Action Plan 2017 by March 31, with the measures stemming from Bulgaria’s European Union membership, the Government information service announced.

A total of 95 measures had a deadline for implementation by the end of March, out which 53 were executed. The non-implemented ones represented 44.2%, compared to 56.5% at the end of February.

There was a decrease of about 12% because if the measures undertaken by the government.

The higher percentage of non-implementation would be retained in the following months, however, due to the fact that the 44th National Assembly has not started its activities.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Council of Ministers, EU membership
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria