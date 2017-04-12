Vladimir Putin: Russia-US Relations Have 'Worsened' Under Trump

Bulgaria: Vladimir Putin: Russia-US Relations Have 'Worsened' Under Trump photo: EPA/BGNES

President Vladimir Putin said ties between Russia and the United States appear to have worsened under Donald Trump in an interview released Wednesday as the countries' top diplomats met in Moscow, AFP reported.

"You can say that the level of trust on a working level, especially on the military side, has not improved but most likely worsened," Putin said in a transcript posted by the Kremlin. 

