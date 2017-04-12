EU Threatens Hungary With Court Cases Over Orban Policies
photo: EPA/BGNES
The European Union's executive warned Hungary on Wednesday it risked being sued in court over a number of policies by Prime Minister Viktor Orban that include changes to higher education, non-governmental groups and asylum rules, Reuters reported.
"We will review all these issues closely in the April infringement cycle," the Commission's First Vice President Frans Timmermans told a news conference on Wednesday.
