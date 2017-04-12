EU Threatens Hungary With Court Cases Over Orban Policies

EU Threatens Hungary With Court Cases Over Orban Policies

The European Union's executive warned Hungary on Wednesday it risked being sued in court over a number of policies by Prime Minister Viktor Orban that include changes to higher education, non-governmental groups and asylum rules, Reuters reported.

"We will review all these issues closely in the April infringement cycle," the Commission's First Vice President Frans Timmermans told a news conference on Wednesday. 

