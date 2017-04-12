Bulgarian Government Granted BGN 245,000 for the 180th Anniversary of Vasil Levski's Birth

The Bulgarian Government granted BGN 245,000 for the celebration of the 180th anniversary of Bulgarian revolutionary Vasil Levski’s birth, the government information service announced.

The funds will be provided to the budgets of the Ministry of Culture and five municipalities – Karlovo, Lovech, Veliko Turnovo, Sofia and Pernik.

They are intended for initiating a series of events and initiatives to mark the anniversary.

The centre of celebrations will be Vasil Levski’s birth place – Karlovo, with events being held in other significant places related to the revolutionary.

The Ministry of Culture is carrying out the main activities on coordinating the general programme, as well as logistic functions in its implementation.

The funds are provided at the expense of restructuring expenses and/or transfers on the central budget for 2017.