EC Criticizes Bulgaria Over Accepting Few Immigrants

In an EC report on the implementation of the quota for resettlement of migrants Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovakia have been criticized over accepting few of those wanting asylum.

The report states that Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia have not yet welcomed any Syrian refugees according to the agreement with Turkey, quoted by BNR.

So far, Bulgaria has accepted from Greece only 29 asylum seekers, while 310 applications have been received and the country vowed to welcome 831 people.

No migrants have been transferred from Italy to Bulgaria despite 140 submitted applications and requests for welcoming 471 people. 

