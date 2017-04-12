EC Criticizes Bulgaria Over Accepting Few Immigrants
In an EC report on the implementation of the quota for resettlement of migrants Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovakia have been criticized over accepting few of those wanting asylum.
The report states that Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia have not yet welcomed any Syrian refugees according to the agreement with Turkey, quoted by BNR.
So far, Bulgaria has accepted from Greece only 29 asylum seekers, while 310 applications have been received and the country vowed to welcome 831 people.
No migrants have been transferred from Italy to Bulgaria despite 140 submitted applications and requests for welcoming 471 people.
- » GERB and BSP to Discuss Priorities of Bulgaria’s Presidency of Council of Europe
- » EU Commissioner Věra Jourová: Bulgaria and Romania on Right Track and Not Any Worse than Other Member States
- » Government Approves Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU costs
- » Donald Tusk: Bulgaria is Perhaps the Best Example of How to Protect our Borders
- » Black Sea region – Focus of Bulgaria’s EU Presidency
- » President Radev and European Council President Tusk to discuss the Protection of EU External borders