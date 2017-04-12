Ministry of Interior: There is an Increased Risk of Terrorist Activity in Europe, but No Specific Treat to Bulgaria

April 12, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Ministry of Interior: There is an Increased Risk of Terrorist Activity in Europe, but No Specific Treat to Bulgaria photo: EPA/BGNES

In Bulgaria, as well as in the whole Europe, there is an increased risk of terrorist activity, but there is no specific threat to this country, current Secretary of the Interior Ministry Georgi Arabadzhiev said, BNR reported.

In relation to the upcoming holidays, measures to guarantee peace and public order have been taken.

Police presence will be increased in places where there would be mass gatherings of people. 

