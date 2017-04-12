NSI: Bulgarian Population Decreased by 0,7% in 2016 Compared to 2015

As of December 31, 2016 Bulgaria’s population is 7,101,8 people, which is 1.4% of the EU population. According to the National Statistical Institute in its report on ‘’Population and Demographic Processeses in 2016’’, released today, the process of declining and aging of the population in Bulgaria continues.

Compared to 2015 the population decreased by 0.7% or by 51,951 people.

Men are 3,449,978 or 48% of the population, while women are 3,651,881 or 51% of the population, which means that there are 1,059 women per one thousand men.