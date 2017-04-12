ICCO President Maxim Behar Receives International ProPR Award for 2017  

Bulgarian PR expert and ICCO President Maxim Behar has been awarded with the International ProPR Prize for 2017.



The award was presented to him at a Gala Dinner during the Annual ProPR conference which this year took place in Croatian resort Terme Tuhelj close to the Slovenian border.



Behar is a globally recognized PR expert, founder and CEO of the leading Bulgarian PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., and director of the Czech office of the global corporation Hill+Knowlton Strategies. He is a member of numerous Bulgarian and international professional organizations, including the Board of The Global PR Museum in New York, Atlantic Club in Bulgaria and was included in the latest PR Week Power Book.



„I do accept the award as a recognition for my work in ICCO, which is a great challenge to work with a great team from all over the world, but also as a recognition of the Bulgarian PR business and for the achievements that we have made together with my colleagues in the Bulgarian PR Association. Nowadays our business is among the most dynamic in the world and we are changing every day. In fact, the success of all of us is determined by this change”, said Behar upon receiving the award.



„I have known Maxim from many years and I am convinced that he deserves this high evaluation by the International Jury. He has been a globally recognized professional long before Summit receiving our prize, but I am happy that we have assessed him accordingly as well. What made him stand out among the rest of the applicants is his innovative vision of how PR business is changing and the leadership skills that he shows in his business in Bulgaria and in the international corporation Hill+Knowlton Strategies as well as in his role as a President of ICCO”, said Danijel Koletić, CEO and President of the international PRO PR.



Among the other winners this year are also the famous PR expert Toni Muzi Falconi, Russian journalist Anna Zelentsova, ICCO Chief Executive Francis Ingham and the President of the Indian Business Communications Association Yogesh Joshi.