Vladislav Goranov, GERB: 'The Minimal Pension to Become BGN 200 by the End of the Year'

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 12, 2017, Wednesday // 15:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Vladislav Goranov, GERB: 'The Minimal Pension to Become BGN 200 by the End of the Year' photo: EPA/BGNES

The negotiations between GERB and the United Patriots for composing a government continue, according to BNR.

Yesterday the two political formations agreed upon the disputed subject of increasing the minimal retirement pension, which is at the moment BGN 161.

Vladislav Goranov from GERB and former minister of finance confirmed that by the end of the current year the minimal pension will become BGN 200.

He said for BTV this morning that as from July 1 the sum will increase to BGN 180 and as from October 1 – to BGN 200.

For the Bulgarian National Radio, Delyan Dobrev from GERB and former Economy Minister, announced that no updating is envisaged for this year’s state budget, despite the decision on the pensions increase. He also confirmed the fact that by early May Bulgaria will have a government.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, Vladislav Goranov, pensions
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria