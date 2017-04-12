Vladislav Goranov, GERB: 'The Minimal Pension to Become BGN 200 by the End of the Year'

The negotiations between GERB and the United Patriots for composing a government continue, according to BNR.

Yesterday the two political formations agreed upon the disputed subject of increasing the minimal retirement pension, which is at the moment BGN 161.

Vladislav Goranov from GERB and former minister of finance confirmed that by the end of the current year the minimal pension will become BGN 200.

He said for BTV this morning that as from July 1 the sum will increase to BGN 180 and as from October 1 – to BGN 200.

For the Bulgarian National Radio, Delyan Dobrev from GERB and former Economy Minister, announced that no updating is envisaged for this year’s state budget, despite the decision on the pensions increase. He also confirmed the fact that by early May Bulgaria will have a government.