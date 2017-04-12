GERB Holds Talks with DPS For Possible Support in 44th Parliament

Bulgaria: GERB Holds Talks with DPS For Possible Support in 44th Parliament EPA/BGNES

After yesterday’s talks with BSP leader Kornelia Ninova, today GERB leader Boyko Borisov met with DPS head Mustafa Karadaya, in order to make him acquainted with the plans of the future government and policies related to the EU presidency of Bulgaria and the ongoing Brexit, as well as financial and tax policies, BNR reported.

Borisov said that in view of the upcoming presidency and stabilization of the country it was necessary for the government to seek maximum support in parliament over certain topics.

DPS suggested that a program for the period of Bulgarian presidency of the EU must be prepared, so that a majority that supports the program can form in parliament without the need for direct participation of the movement in the government.

According to Borisov, there were certain topics over which understanding and support of almost all the forces in parliament can be seen.

