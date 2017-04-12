British American Tobacco to Invest In Bulgaria Over EUR 1M

The second largest tobacco company according to its shares on the world market – British American Tobacco (BAT) announced that it has made substantial investments in Bulgaria and that it is signing contracts for the purchasing of leading brands from Bulgartabak, BNR reported.



The value of the deal is over EUR 100M and reflects Bulgaria’s growing reputation as a country preferred by foreign investors.

This is the biggest investment in this country for the current year.



BAT-Bulgaria is to become one of the five biggest tax payers in Bulgaria, immediately opening over 100 new job positions in production and another 1000 in the sphere of distributions.