About 10 Cars Burn Down at a Parking Lot on Montevideo Str.

Bulgaria: About 10 Cars Burn Down at a Parking Lot on Montevideo Str. EPA/BGNES

About 10-11 cars have burned down at a parking lot in Sofia’s Montevideo Street, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced, quoted by  FOCUS News Agency.

Arson was not out of the question, and there was a possibility it could become the main version. The authorities were notified at 3:30 Bulgarian time.

Initially, the report was about 3-4 cars, but other cars were affected afterwards – about 10-11.

