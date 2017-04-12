About 10 Cars Burn Down at a Parking Lot on Montevideo Str.
About 10-11 cars have burned down at a parking lot in Sofia’s Montevideo Street, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
Arson was not out of the question, and there was a possibility it could become the main version. The authorities were notified at 3:30 Bulgarian time.
Initially, the report was about 3-4 cars, but other cars were affected afterwards – about 10-11.
