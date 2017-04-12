NSI: Negative Inflation of Minus 0.5% Registered in March, 2017

April 12, 2017, Wednesday
  
Bulgaria: NSI: Negative Inflation of Minus 0.5% Registered in March, 2017 photo: BGNES

Bulgaria’s consumer price index (CPI) in March 2017 compared to February 2017 is 99.5%, i.e. the monthly inflation is minus 0.5%, the press centre of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) announced.

Inflation since the start of the year (March 2017 compared to December 2016) is 0.8%, while the annual inflation for March 2017 compared to March 2016 is 1.9%.

The annual average inflation for the period April 2016 – March 2017, compared to the period April 2015 – March 2016, is minus 0.2%.

Tags: National Statistical Institute, NSI, inflation
