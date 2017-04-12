Sofia City Court Starts Hearing of the Case Against Former Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 12, 2017, Wednesday // 11:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia City Court Starts Hearing of the Case Against Former Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev photo: BGNES

Sofia City Court is starting the hearing on the case against former Bulgarian defence minister Nikolay Nenchev, who was accused of abuse of office related to the repair of the MiG-29 aircrafts, FOCUS News Agency reported.

Within this court session, several of the witnessed will be questioned, among which former head of defence General Konstantin Popov. Prior to the start of proceedings, it became known that the Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev, who is a witness on the case, will not be testifying in today’s session.

It is still unknown when he would be summoned.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nikolay Nenchev, MiG 29, Sofia City Court
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria