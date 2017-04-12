Sofia City Court Starts Hearing of the Case Against Former Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev

Sofia City Court is starting the hearing on the case against former Bulgarian defence minister Nikolay Nenchev, who was accused of abuse of office related to the repair of the MiG-29 aircrafts, FOCUS News Agency reported.



Within this court session, several of the witnessed will be questioned, among which former head of defence General Konstantin Popov. Prior to the start of proceedings, it became known that the Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev, who is a witness on the case, will not be testifying in today’s session.



It is still unknown when he would be summoned.