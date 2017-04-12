Talks Between GERB and United Patriots Continue at the National Assembly

Bulgaria: Talks Between GERB and United Patriots Continue at the National Assembly

At the Bulgarian National Assembly, the talks between the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) and coalition United PatriotsNFSB, VMRO and Ataka are continuing, according to  FOCUS News Agency.

From the GERB, the meeting is attended by former minister of finance during the Borisov 2 cabinet Vladislav Goranov. From the United Patriots, the meeting is attended by NFSB leader Valeri Simeonov, VMRO leader Krasimir Karakachanov, and Boris Yachev, Hristian Mitev, Atanas Stoyanov, Petar Petrov from the NFSB.

Earlier today, April 12, it became known that GERB and United patriots reached an agreement on 7 out of 18 areas, among which security, energy, sport, and tourism, as well as the amount of the minimum pension

Tags: Boyko Borisov, GERB, United Patriots, Ataka, NFSB
