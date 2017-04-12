A Look at the Main Difference between Hotels and Property Rentals

Are you looking to book a vacation in the UK and you’re stuck between a hotel and a property rental? While they may seem similar on the surface, in reality, these are two very different options. In order to help you pick the best solution, you’ll want to take a look at this list of main differences between a hotel and a property rental.

The Definition of a Hotel

A hotel is a building with multiple guest rooms. These guest rooms typically come in a few different configurations so you can pick one that accommodates the number of guests who will be staying there. Hotels feature common space where amenities are available for guest to use. This can include such things as an indoor pool, gym, restaurant, and business centre. Amenities may be free of charge or on a paid basis.







The Definition of a Property Rental

A property rental is a house or flat that is owned by an individual or corporation. The entire property is rented as a whole, giving you access to everything it offers. Depending on the type of property you may still have some shared amenity space, for example, a communal garden. You can negotiate a rental fee with the property owner, and the rental terms.







The Benefits of Hotels

When it comes to the benefits of hotels, the list is pretty long. This type of accommodation is meant for a traveller who wants to be pampered and have a large variety of services and amenities at their fingertips. Not only can you have access to such things as restaurants, shopping, and entertainment right within your hotel, hotels also offer room service. This means all the cleaning is left to someone else. You won’t have to worry about making your bed, finding fresh towels, and vacuuming.

There is also the fact that hotels tend to be located in prime locations, which can make sightseeing much easier. If you’re looking to stay right in London, there are plenty of affordable hotels you can chose from.

As for the cost, there actually isn’t a massive difference between hotels and property rentals. On average, they tend to cost around the same amount.

The Benefits of Property Rentals

With a property rental, you are meant to feel more like in a home away from home. If you are traveling with a large group or family, this can be the better way to go. When you rent a property you get the full property, which tends to be bigger than a hotel room. If the property is a standalone home, then you'll also have access to such things as a garden, driveway, multiple bedrooms, entertaining rooms, a full kitchen, etc.

On the subject of meals, a property rental allows people to cook their own meals rather than depend on restaurants and takeouts.





Personal Preference

Both styles of properties offer their own pros and cons, so it really comes down to your own personal preference, and what style of traveller you are.