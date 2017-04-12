Bulgaria Establishes National Belt and Road Association

Society | April 12, 2017, Wednesday // 10:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Establishes National Belt and Road Association photo: beltsafe.com.au

A national association "One Belt One Road" was established on Tuesday to boost Bulgaria's involvement in China's Belt and Road Initiative and strengthen the ties between Bulgaria and China, China Daily writes.

Several leading figures from society signed the founding documents. Prof Zahari Zahariev, elected chairman of the One Belt One Road association, said that its creation was extremely important for two reasons.

"First, it showed the commitment of Bulgaria to the objective processes of dynamic civilization change in the modern world. At the same time, it indicated that Bulgaria has always considered the relationship with China as a priority in its foreign policy," Zahariev said.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Zhang Haizhou, who also attended the event, said the Belt and Road Initiative enjoyed increasingly broad and positive response, and more than 100 countries and international organizations already participated in it.

Central and Eastern Europe was one of China's priorities within the Belt and Road Initiative, Zhang said.

With regard in particular to Bulgaria, Zhang said that Chinese and Bulgarian governments, local authorities and businesses had a strong desire to further develop bilateral cooperation, and against this background, the establishment of the Bulgarian national association came just in time.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car belt, safe, one belt one road, China
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria