Bulgaria: EC: Sofia Should Redirect EU Funds to Its Poorest Regions EPA/BGNES

The European Commission has advised Bulgaria to redirect the remaining EU funds for education and administrative reforms to its poorest regions, according to BNR.

The report was prepared under the guidance of EU Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu and covers 47 regions in 8 EU member states with permanent lack of economic growth, where incomes of the local population are lowest in the whole EU and the GDP per capita is under 50% of the EU average.

The weak economic growth in some Bulgarian regions is due to the low-qualified and poorly – educated population, the report further reads. According to Brussels, all Bulgarian regions Except for South – West Bulgaria, including the capital Sofia are the poorest in the EU.

