Kornelia Ninova: In 44th National Assembly the Bulgarian Socialist Party to be ‘Firm Opposition’

After Kornelia Ninova declined the proposed post from Boyko Borisov to chair the Parliament, she said that in the next Parliament her party with be "firm opposition".



Both GERB and the BSP stated that the talks excluded the topic of coalition, and that joint governance is impossible.



The two parties concurred that consensus should be sought in respect of two issues: the EU Presidency, and national security, both internal and external.

Ninova said that there is one condition for support of the idea, namely, that this consensus is reached in Parliament. Ninova recalled that Borisov's last government eschewed attempted debates on important issues in the National Assembly. In her words, "GERB has now accepted to change this style of policy making, so that decisions in respect of the Bulgarian EU Presidency and the national security are to be made in the plenary chamber with joint documents".



Ninova said that the socialists are ready with ten bills in areas such as incomes and poverty, education, economy, justice, which the party will move already in the first days of the work of the new Parliament. The BSP leader said support will be sought with the other political forces in the National Assembly, or so-called floating majorities, for example about the recalculation of pensions.



