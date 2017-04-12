Rumen Radev: 44th National Assembly Should Find Solution to Problems, Encountered in Elections

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 12, 2017, Wednesday // 08:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Rumen Radev: 44th National Assembly Should Find Solution to Problems, Encountered in Elections photo: BGNES

‘’I will convene the 44th National Assembly on April 19. The latest elections outlined some significant problems. We have witnessed attempts for foreign interference in Bulgaria’s election process’’, President Rumen Radev said in an address to the Bulgarian nation, BNR reported.

‘’During the elections the political parties were calling for extreme measures, including closure of state borders. After the elections the topic was buried, but the problems remained. Those problems do not regard foreign interference in the election process only and will not be solved by spells only’’, he noted.

According to his words they can be only solved by legislative acts.

President Radev welcomed the courage of the Bulgarian Ministry of Justice which formulated concrete proposals for legislative amendments that would put clear barriers to possible for legislative amendments that would put clear barriers to possible penetration of foreign influence in Bulgaria.

In President Radev’s words, the most important protection of the rights of the Bulgarians living abroad is the opportunity to return to an independent Bulgaria.

‘’Now it is the National Assembly’s turn. I believe that there will be a majority as the new Parliament that would vote the legislative amendments in an adequate manner, President Rumen Radev added.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, National Assembly
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria