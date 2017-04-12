Rumen Radev: 44th National Assembly Should Find Solution to Problems, Encountered in Elections

‘’I will convene the 44th National Assembly on April 19. The latest elections outlined some significant problems. We have witnessed attempts for foreign interference in Bulgaria’s election process’’, President Rumen Radev said in an address to the Bulgarian nation, BNR reported.

‘’During the elections the political parties were calling for extreme measures, including closure of state borders. After the elections the topic was buried, but the problems remained. Those problems do not regard foreign interference in the election process only and will not be solved by spells only’’, he noted.



According to his words they can be only solved by legislative acts.

President Radev welcomed the courage of the Bulgarian Ministry of Justice which formulated concrete proposals for legislative amendments that would put clear barriers to possible for legislative amendments that would put clear barriers to possible penetration of foreign influence in Bulgaria.

In President Radev’s words, the most important protection of the rights of the Bulgarians living abroad is the opportunity to return to an independent Bulgaria.