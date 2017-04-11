President Radev Greets Jewish Community in Bulgaria on Occasion of Pesach Holiday

Bulgarian’s President Rumen Radev greeted the Jewish Community in Bulgaria on occasion of the Pesach (Passover) holiday, announced BNR.

In a letter to the head of Bulgaria’s Central Israeli Spiritual Council Sofia Kohen President Radev sent wishes for sound health and well-being. Bulgaria’s head of state pointed out in his message that a more-equitable and tolerant society can be built through joint efforts only.

‘’In Bulgaria the working days and the holidays of every community are shared with neighbours and friends. This gives us power to overcome the present ordeals’’, President Radev further wrote.