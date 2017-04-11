Industrial Production in Bulgaria Up and Down in EU
Industrial production in the Eurozone in February 2016 marked a surprising decrease by 0.3% as compared to January, data of Eurostat shows, quoted by BNR.
In the whole EU the industrial production decreased with 0.2% as compared to the previous month.
Meanwhile, industrial production in Bulgaria rise in February with 3.6% month on month thus making up for the 3.1% decrease registered in January this year.
Bulgaria and Slovakia top the EU ranking in terms of industrial production increase in February 2017.
Industrial production in Bulgaria saw 5% increase year on year in February.
