Industrial Production in Bulgaria Up and Down in EU

Business » INDUSTRY | April 11, 2017, Tuesday // 15:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Industrial Production in Bulgaria Up and Down in EU photo: BGNES

Industrial production in the Eurozone in February 2016 marked a surprising decrease by 0.3% as compared to January, data of Eurostat shows, quoted by BNR.

In the whole EU the industrial production decreased with 0.2% as compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, industrial production in Bulgaria rise in February with 3.6% month on month thus making up for the 3.1% decrease registered in January this year.

Bulgaria and Slovakia top the EU ranking in terms of industrial production increase in February 2017.

Industrial production in Bulgaria saw 5% increase year on year in February.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, industrial production, Slovakia, EU
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria