Boyko Borisov: 'I Proposed to Kornelya Ninova to Accept to Chair the Parliament, but she Refused

I proposed to Korneliya Ninova for Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) to accept to chair the parliament, but she refused. This is what Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party leader Boyko Borisov said at the National Assembly after the party’s meeting with the BSP, according to Focus News.



“Neither us, nor them have ever talked about a coalition. I proposed to Ms Ninova, as a sign of respect to their good results, to accept to chair the parliament, but she refused, as they believed to be firm opposition. I think that, on the topic of Bulgarian security, for the EU presidency, for local production, we could find common ground at parliament, and for the new laws and amendments of old ones we could synchronise, in order for the country to run well in the following months and years,” Boyko Borisov commented, adding that negotiations were to continue.