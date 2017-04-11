The Supreme Administrative Prosecuting Magistracy Contests the Decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to Raise the Price of Water in Sofia

Bulgaria: The Supreme Administrative Prosecuting Magistracy Contests the Decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to Raise the Price of Water in Sofia

The Supreme Administrative Prosecuting Magistracy has contested the decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) to raise the price of water in Sofia by 18% from the beginning of April, arguing that it is not in conformity with the law and demanding its annulment.

According to the regulator, EWRC regulates the prices by means of a rate of return, determining a target rate of return taking into account the specific conditions in each water and sewerage utility, the social  affordability of the price of water-supply and sewerage services, the requirements in respect of future capital outlays and the indicators for financial stability.

Instead of determining a rate of return by itself, EWRC directly adopts the figure of a 17% of return of the own capital of Sofiyska Voda AD, indicated in the concession agreement for water-supply and sewerage services between the Sofia Municipality and the Sofiyska Voda utility.

