Tsvetan Tsvetanov, GERB: ‘Together with United Patriots, We Reached an Agreement’
‘’We reached an agreement on the topic of pensions’’, said the Deputy Chair of GERB Tsvetan Tsvetanov after the meeting with coalition United Patriots –NFSB, ATAKA and VMRO, Focus News reported.
‘’We continue to work on the remaining sector policies, and possibly on Thursday at the latest we will be ready with the development of the program strategy’’, Tsvetanov stated.
He did not wish to comment on the exact amount of pensions, because the final version of the strategy had to be decided on.
‘’We cannot comment on numbers or anything of the sort. We all made a joint compromise, led by Bulgaria’s interests’’, Tsvetanov also added.
