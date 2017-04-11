Tsvetan Tsvetanov, GERB: ‘Together with United Patriots, We Reached an Agreement’

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 11, 2017, Tuesday // 14:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tsvetan Tsvetanov, GERB: ‘Together with United Patriots, We Reached an Agreement’ File photo: EPA/BGNES

‘’We reached an agreement on the topic of pensions’’, said the Deputy Chair of GERB Tsvetan Tsvetanov after the meeting with coalition United Patriots –NFSB, ATAKA and VMRO, Focus News reported.

‘’We continue to work on the remaining sector policies, and possibly on Thursday at the latest we will be ready with the development of the program strategy’’, Tsvetanov stated.

He did not wish to comment on the exact amount of pensions, because the final version of the strategy had to be decided on.

‘’We cannot comment on numbers or anything of the sort. We all made a joint compromise, led by Bulgaria’s interests’’, Tsvetanov also added.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tsvetan Tsvetanov, GERB, coalition, pensions, United Patriots
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria