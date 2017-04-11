GERB and United Patriots Overcome Main Obstacle to Formation of New Cabinet
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Tuesday talks between GERB and the United Patriots about the formation of a new cabinet ended with an agreement under one of the most-contestable topics – the size of the state pensions, BNR reported.
GERB and the United Patriots refused to provide details and specified that more information and details will be announced after the signature of the whole program strategy of the future cabinet which should be completed by Thursday.
- » President Radev Greets Jewish Community in Bulgaria on Occasion of Pesach Holiday
- » Boyko Borisov: 'I Proposed to Kornelya Ninova to Accept to Chair the Parliament, but she Refused
- » The Supreme Administrative Prosecuting Magistracy Contests the Decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to Raise the Price of Water in Sofia
- » Tsvetan Tsvetanov, GERB: ‘Together with United Patriots, We Reached an Agreement’
- » Commander US Air Force in Europe and Africa General Tod Wolters to Pay Working Visit to Bulgaria
- » Second Day of Truck Queues at Bulgarian-Turkish Border
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)