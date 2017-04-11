GERB and United Patriots Overcome Main Obstacle to Formation of New Cabinet

Bulgaria: GERB and United Patriots Overcome Main Obstacle to Formation of New Cabinet File photo: EPA/BGNES

The Tuesday talks between GERB and the United Patriots about the formation of a new cabinet ended with an agreement under one of the most-contestable topics – the size of the state pensions, BNR reported.

GERB and the United Patriots refused to provide details and specified that more information and details will be announced after the signature of the whole program strategy of the future cabinet which should be completed by Thursday.

